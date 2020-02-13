Thieves break into Western Union Portmore location

The Western Union outlet in Portmore Pines Plaza in St Catherine was closed today following a break-in last night.

Group chief executive officer of GraceKennedy Limited, Don Wehby told The Gleaner that the branch will be opened for business tomorrow.

It is understood that criminals gained entry by making a hole in the wall.

“As you would appreciate, the matter is under investigation,” Wehby said when pressed for details about the break-in.

He also reported that in recent times, there have been several break-ins at Western Union locations.

"Starting from late last year, we have increased the surveillance significantly in terms of cameras and other security measures are in place at that (Portmore) location, so I am fairly confident that whoever committed this crime will be found,” he said.

