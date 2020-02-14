$2.3 billion to construct, renovate police buildings

The Government has budgeted $2.3 billion to construct and renovate police stations and other facilities to boost the fight against crime.

The project, entitled ‘Construction and Improvement of Police Buildings’, is being implemented by the Ministry of National Security.

As outlined in the 2020/21 Estimates of Expenditure, now before the House of Representatives, the money will also go towards the construction of the Forensic Pathology Autopsy Suite in Kingston, completing the renovation and refurbishing of 40 police stations islandwide, and the conclusion of pre-investment activities for two new police divisional headquarters.

The project is being financed from the Consolidated Fund and is slated for completion in March 2022.

Physical achievements up to December 2019 include 95 per cent completion of the Caribbean Regional Drug Law Enforcement Training Centre building phase one, and renovation and rehabilitation of 40 police facilities islandwide.

- JIS News

Follow The Gleaner on Twitter and Instagram @JamaicaGleaner and on Facebook @GleanerJamaica. Send us a message on WhatsApp at 1-876-499-0169 or email us @onlinefeedback@gleanerjm.com or editors@gleanerjm.com.