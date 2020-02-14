Issa Trust Foundation donates US$56,000 in equipment to Annotto Bay Hospital

The Issa Trust Foundation (ITF), the non-profit organisation of Couples Resorts Jamaica, is partnering with the North East Regional Health Authority (NERHA) to help provide the Annotto Bay Hospital with a Neonatal Intensive Care Unit.

The ITF will be providing additional medical equipment once the building is built by the NERHA, along with specialised training in partnership with the region.

Last month, a team of ITF volunteers started the process by installing several pieces of state-of-the-art equipment valued at US$56,000 and providing training to the staff at the hospital. The items of equipment donated included a Digital X-ray System, which will allow an X-ray exam to be completed in less than half the time compared to using film and chemical processing. In addition, a portable X-ray machine especially designed for neonatal and paediatric wards along with two remote viewing stations were installed.

A transport ventilator incubator was also donated with patient monitor, pulse ox and cylinders to help transport critically ill babies between hospitals. An arterial blood gas machine, which will help doctors determine the adequacy of respiratory function, as well as a baby’s acid-base balance, was also provided along with other disposable supplies.

Some of the funds raised at last year’s ITF fundraising concert with Air Supply/Third World/Koffee were used for this donation.