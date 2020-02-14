Programme to reduce AIDS-related deaths gets $784 million

The National HIV/AIDS Response in Jamaica initiative has been allocated $784 million in the 2020/2021 Budget, now before the House of Representatives.

The objective of the project is to reduce AIDS-related deaths by reaching at-risk individuals with support interventions, for the decrease of new HIV infections among targeted groups, through structured programmes.

Targets to achieve over the next 12 months include reaching 3,084 men who have sex with men with HIV-prevention programmes; reaching 4,795 transgender with HIV; and providing 15,906 MSM with HIV testing and test results.

The funds will also be used to reach 14,497 female sex workers (FSW) with HIV-prevention programmes; provide 13,048 FSW with HIV testing and test results, as well as provide at least 14,011 adults and children with antiretroviral therapy (ART).

Up to the end of 2019, the project reached more than 3,000 MSM with HIV-intervention programmes; provided support to 265 TG with HIV prevention programmes; provided 3,455 MSM with testing and testing results, 218 TG with testing services, and provided 3,192 MSM with syphilis testing and results.

Also, it provided more than 4,000 FSW with HIV-prevention services, which included testing and results; and 13,932 adults and children received ART care and services.

- JIS News

