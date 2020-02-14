Record clerk sentenced to six months imprisonment for corruption

Record Clerk Horace Gayle was on Thursday sentenced to six months in prison for breaches of the Corruption Prevention Act.

Gayle pleaded guilty to one count of soliciting and accepting under the Act.

The police reported that he was arrested last November after he was accosted by the Inspectorate and Professional Standards Oversight Bureau during a sting operation accepting $45,000 he had earlier arranged to collect.

The police say the sum represents the remainder of a total of $110,000 he had solicited to produce and deliver a clean police record for an applicant who is ineligible based on the applicant’s criminal record.

