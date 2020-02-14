Rifle, handguns seized in Spanish Town

The security forces on Thursday recovered three illegal weapons, three magazines and sixty rounds of assorted ammunition in Lakes Pen, Spanish Town, St Catherine.

According to the security forces, at approximately 10:06 am, a joint police-military mobile patrol team approached four armed men who opened fire on them.

The patrol team returned fire and the men ran.

A subsequent search of the area was conducted and the following items were seized:

* One FR sniper rifle

* One Smith & Wesson pistol

* One 9mm Browning pistol

* One FR sniper rifle magazine

* Two 9mm magazines

* 36 5.56mm live rounds

* 24 9mm live rounds

Three persons were detained in connection with the find.

The detainees, weapons and ammunition were subsequently taken to the Central Village Police Station for processing.

