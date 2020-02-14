Vaz commits to Nain dust nuisance resolution

Christopher Serju, Gleaner Writer

Minister without Portfolio in the Ministry of Economic Growth and Job Creation, Daryl Vaz has taken a special interest in the dust nuisance emanating from the 650-acre mud lake associated with operations at the closed JISCO-Alpart bauxite company in Nain, St Elizabeth.

Describing the situation facing residents as an “absolute health crisis” Vaz told a press conference at Jamaica House on Friday that resolving the issue was at the top of his priority list and gave a commitment to follow up.

“I will monitor it personally as minister, to make sure that we do what we can do as soon as possible,” he said.

Vaz who toured the affected communities on Thursday reported that the dust nuisance was cause by drying out of the mud lake, and which was made worse by the drought, with the last rainfall in area occurring on December 10, 2019.

“I just want to reassure the communities that is something that Government will be pursuing to find a solution with JISCO, that we can actually keep the mud lake wet during this period of closure until such time the as the plant is reopened,” he said.

Residents living near to the plant have been complaining about the about sinus-related illnesses, their crops being ruined and water stored for household used being spoiled by the dust.

