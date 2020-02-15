$50M allocated for upgrading pit latrines at two schools

The Government will be spending $50 million in the upcoming fiscal year to complete two sanitation projects being undertaken by the Jamaica Social Investment Fund.

These are construction of lavatory facilities at Westphalia All-age and Halls Delight Primary in rural St. Andrew.

The aim of the project is to replace pit latrines with flush toilets in order to reduce the contamination of underground water.

So far, sanitation blocks have been constructed at 92 schools.

The project is being funded by Petro-Caribe.

