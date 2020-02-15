Broken Water Main Affecting Ferry System



The National Water Commission is reporting that it will be carrying out emergency repair work to a section of a damaged pipeline that will require the shutdown of the White Marl water supply system.

This system provides water to Washington Boulevard and its environs via the Ferry Pipeline.

The NWC says as a result of the system issues, customers in several areas will experience water supply disruptions between 10 a.m. and 6 p.m. today.

Affected areas include:

Washington Boulevard

Sections of Washington Gardens

Hughenden

Molynes Road

Seaward Drive

Olympic Way

Penwood

Waterhouse

According to the NWC, following the completion of the work, customers may experience a gradual restoration of their regular water as the system may take a few hours to recharge.

The NWC says every effort will be made to restore regular water supply in the shortest possible time.



