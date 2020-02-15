JDF Up-Park Camp on lockdown, search on for missing weapons



The Jamaica Defence Force (JDF) Up-Park Camp Headquarters is on now lockdown as officers search for two weapons.

Entry and exit have been restricted.

JDF civil military cooperation officer Major Basil Jarrett said the "anomaly" was discovered during systems check to determine if all weapons are accounted for.

"Out of an abundance of caution, we have confined movement in and out of camp while we complete our system check," Jarrett said.

Only recently, the JDF was reviewing its weapons protocol after an officer who worked in the armoury reportedly removed a weapon which was later used to kill his girlfriend in Portmore, St Catherine.

The soldier then turned the weapon on himself.

