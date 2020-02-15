Man killed in Trelawny crash



The Falmouth Police are reporting that a 34-year-old man died of injuries he sustained in a motor vehicle accident along the North Coast Highway early this morning.

According to Inspector Ralph Medley, the victim, Ricardo Smythe, died on the spot. The accident occurred about 5 a.m this morning.



"Smythe was driving his Nissan Serena in an easterly direction. Half a mile from the newly installed stoplights at the Daniel Town intersection, his vehicle collided with a fruit truck heading in the opposite direction," Inspector Medley said.



The accident is said to have occurred just metres away from where an Island Routes Tour bus and a Nissan motorcar had collided in January of this year. Four persons died in that accident.



Inspector Medley added that this was the fifth fatal accident on that road since January.



"The roadway is beautiful, but the lack of markings on the road makes it a guillotine at nights," he said.



