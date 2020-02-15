Prendergast defines the beauty in art

TALENT SPOTLIGHT: Youthlink Honey Bun High Achievers School Tour

“Choosing art was the best decision I’ve ever made while attending Manning’s School,” expressed fifth-former Gabrina Prendergast, who was selected a Youthlink Honey Bun High Achiever.

“Art on its own is a beautiful thing, but when it is combined with mathematics, physics, building technology and other technical subjects, it becomes more than just a beauty to the eye. It now has the potential to service others in providing protection and shelter as a building, as well as remind people of their culture, and even becoming a famous tourist attraction as a public, city sculpture,” Prendergast said.

“Now, not only can you allow your imagination to run wild on paper, but in using the principles of these additional subjects correctly, with the right calculations, materials and techniques, you can bring them to life! And that is art in its most fascinating form. This is why I chose art.”

Prendergast upholds her desire to excel at her talent while holding firmly to the words of Michelle Obama: “The arts and humanities define who we are as a people. That is their power – to remind us of what we each have to offer, and what we all have in common. To help us understand our history and imagine our future. To give us hope in moments of struggles and to bring us together when nothing else will.”

– Rushaine Clarke