Project to reduce teen pregnancy gets $9M in Budget

A project aimed at lowering teen pregnancy rates has received $9 million in the 2020/2021 Estimates of Expenditure, now before the House of Representatives.



The funds will go towards providing contraceptives to 500 adolescent mothers as well as conducting public awareness sessions on Adolescent Sexual and Reproductive Health (ASRH) issues.



The initiative, which commenced in 2017, aims to increase public awareness of ASRH issues, as well as increase access to sexual and reproductive health services and commodities for adolescents.



The project is being implemented by the National Family Planning Board.

