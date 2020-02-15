UHWI gets benches from Canadian women

Four benches were handed over to The University Hospital of the West Indies on Tuesday by the Canadian Women’s Club (CWC). The benches are located just outside of the accident and emergency unit of the hospital.

The hospital, located in St Andrew, was chosen by the group as a project for this year, as the group realised that there was no outside seating area for waiting.

President of the CWC Kathryn Villeneuve and other members gathered outside of the hospital for the occasion, and the staff and the university expressed gratitude to them for the consideration.