Education Ministry urges schools to crack down on Tripping Jump Challenge

School administrators are being urged to crackdown on a new practice among students called the Jump Trip Challenge or the Tripping Jump Challenge.

​With several videos being circulated online showing students falling violently to the ground after being tripped by other students, The Ministry of Education, Youth and Information is advising school administrators to take every action to put an end to this practice.

"In this Tripping Jump challenge, three students are placed in a horizontal line with the person in the middle apparently unaware of what will happen. The persons on both ends give the impression that all three will be jumping but instead the two on either side use their feet to trip the middle student who innocently jumps, causing that person to fall hard to the ground," a release from the Ministry read.

The Ministry has also advised schools to ensure parents are aware of the prank and enlist their help in putting an end to it. The Ministry noted that the Tripping Jump prank demonstrates a lack of good judgement on the part of those involved and should not be tolerated.

"Students are partaking in the prank not realising that a fall of such nature can cause serious physical, mental and emotional damage with great legal and financial implications," the release issued this morning read.

