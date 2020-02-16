Jamaica Fire Brigade to get 30 fire trucks

The Jamaica Fire Brigade (JFB) is to be provided with 30 fire trucks in the new fiscal year, as Government continues to equip the fire service to adequately respond to emergencies.

A sum of $1.9 billion has been earmarked for the project in the 2020/2021 Estimates of Expenditure, now before the House of Representatives.

Over the last four years the JFB has been provided with four fire trucks, two water tankers, six emergency command vehicles and one body box truck to support operations.

The objective is to increase the fleet and capacity of the JFB to enhance emergency response.

Meanwhile, also under the Local Government Ministry, a total of $28 million has been set aside for the Assistance to Homeless (street people) initiative, which is aimed at constructing drop-in centres for homeless persons in all parishes that are without this facility.

Targets for this year include the building of two facilities in the parishes of Westmoreland and St. Catherine.

Up to December 2019, six centres were constructed in St. Ann, St. Mary, Hanover, St. Elizabeth, Trelawny and St. Thomas.

