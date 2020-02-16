Japanese city to host training camps for Jamaica's Olympic teams

The Japanese government will be hosting training camps for Jamaica’s Olympic and Paralympic teams ahead of the 2020 Games in Tokyo.

This was announced by Ambassador of Japan to Jamaica, His Excellency Hiromasa Yamazaki, at a National Day Reception held last Wednesday.

Ambassador Yamazaki said the teams, including officials from the Jamaica Olympic Association (JOA), will be hosted by the Japanese city of Tottori Prefecture, which is the sister city of Westmoreland.

A Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) was signed in October 2015 for the twinning arrangement.

“We expect that Jamaica will win many medals… I also hope that many of you here will visit Tokyo for the Olympic and Paralympic Games,” Ambassador Yamazaki said.

Meanwhile, he informed that 30 officials from the All Japan Coffee Roasters Association will be visiting Jamaica this week for discussions with the Jamaica Coffee Exporters Association.

“It is hoped that the visit will promote greater trade relations between our two countries,” he said.

