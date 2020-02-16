Jesse James Clarke replaces Kari Douglas as PNP standard bearer for Trafalgar Division

Scientist Jesse James has been announced as the new People's National Party (PNP) standard bearer for the Trafalgar Division in St Andrew South East.

James was presented a short while ago at a constituency conference in St Catherine East Central where Dr Winston De La Haye is expected to challenge incumbent Alando Terrelonge in the next general election.

James' appointment as PNP standard bearer for the Trafalgar division follows the decision of two-term councillor Kari Douglas to switch to the Jamaica Labour Party.

Douglas said the PNP had become uncomfortable for her, as among other things, it was not embracing the ideas of young people.

Follow The Gleaner on Twitter and Instagram @JamaicaGleaner and on Facebook @GleanerJamaica. Send us a message on WhatsApp at 1-876-499-0169 or email us @onlinefeedback@gleanerjm.com or editors@gleanerjm.com.