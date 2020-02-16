Man killed in May Pen market



Police investigators in Clarendon are probing a shooting incident in the May Pen Market that has left one man dead and another injured.

The incident occurred on Saturday.

Dead is Michael Miller also known as 'Ratler' and 'Mikey' of a Juno Cresent address in May Pen.

It is reported that about 7:15 p.m., passers-by heard explosions and summoned the police.

Upon their arrival, the two men were found with gunshot wounds. They were taken to the hospital were Miller was pronounced dead.

The incident comes a week after an early morning invasion by gunmen in which 14-year-old Jevaughn Smith was killed.

