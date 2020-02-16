Stewart’s Automotive Group cuts ribbon in US$17-million facility - 77,895 square feet multimillion-dollar facility also houses new BPO facilities

Stewart’s Automotive Group has officially unveiled its new US$17-millon state-of-the-art facility as The Richard Stewart Executive Tower, having dedicated the building to the late Richard Stewart. The announcement was made last Wednesday by directors Jackie Stewart Lechler and Duncan Stewart during the grand opening held at the facility.

Prime Minister Andrew Holness, in delivering the keynote address, said the new facility represented tangible evidence of the high level of business confidence in the economy.

“It is also representative of a high level of consumer confidence. Jaguar and Land Rover are two marquee luxury brands. People buy luxury vehicles when they know that the economy is growing and are confident about their future earnings prospects,” Holness said.

“While much has been accomplished over the last four years, and the Jamaican people must be congratulated for the role they have played in rebuilding the economy, there is still much more to be done. We must continue our progress towards peace and prosperity.”

The facility, which boasts a design that is sleek, timeless and contemporary, is home of the state-of-the-art Jaguar Land Rover Showroom, which has been built to specification of JLR’s new corporate identity.

While the Jaguar Land Rover dealership occupies the first two storeys of the 5,000-square metre Executive Tower, the remaining three floors are designed and earmarked for business process outsourcing (BPO) with direct employment opportunities for more than 400 Jamaicans. It features over 34,938 square metres in usable space, a roof designed for gym, cafeteria and entertainment, energy-saving options (solar system), standby generator and ample parking among the amenities.

“We’re already a major employer in Jamaica with a complement of over 540 employees across the group and we’re proud that through this new BPO centre, we will now be able provide over 1,000 in direct employment,” said Stewart Lechler.

“The BPO sector is one of the fastest-growing sectors in the global business landscape and we’re excited to be entering this market as we continue to be a major contributor to nation building of our beautiful country.”