$94 million allocated to continue renovation of tax offices

Another $94 million has been provided by the Government to continue the construction and renovation of several tax offices across the island during the upcoming fiscal year.

This sum is contained in the 2020/21 Estimates of Expenditure, which was tabled in the House of Representatives on February 11.

The project, which commenced in September 2018, will entail the construction of tax offices in Cross Roads, St Andrew and Portmore, St. Catherine, and renovation of the collectorates in Christiana and Mandeville, Manchester; Brown’s Town, St. Ann; and Montego Bay, St James.

Up to December 2019, the project has seen the procurement of land to construct the Cross Roads tax office.

The programmed activity for 2020/21 will see the engagement of consultants to complete all pre-contract activities for the targeted tax offices.

All activities are slated for completion in March 2023.

The Ministry of Finance and the Public Service is implementing the project, with funding support from the government.

- JIS News

