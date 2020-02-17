ADVERTORIAL | Irie Jam Media continuing its unprecedented expansion

After more than a quarter century of serving as the go-to source for engaging the Jamaican and Caribbean diaspora in the United States, IRIE JAM MEDIA (“Irie Jam”) has begun an unprecedented expansion of its platform to include local radio and the launch of its digital platform.

According to Robert 'Bobby' Clarke, Irie Jam’s chairman and founder, Irie Jam’s expansion is a response to the growing needs of the diaspora. He said, “With advancements in digital technology, the days of our diaspora communities receiving sporadic news and entertainment content from home are over".

I remember a time when everyone in the Tri-state area would be clamoring for the latest Oliver Samuels or Sting video tapes because you simply could not receive the content in New York.

In response to that, we started the first radio link with Jamaica but there was still a weekly lag, but now our community has matured and that lag is no longer acceptable.

Irie Jam can provide the community with real time news and information as if they were still at home. Moreover, we can provide the Caribbean market with a direct, real time point of access to the diaspora. We cover the community from end to end.”

Irie Jam is uniquely positioned to accomplish this as its content delivery covers the New York, Tri-state area, as well as the Georgia and Florida markets; effectively covering the primary markets in the footprint of the diaspora in the United States; representing some four-six million Jamaicans and ‘Jamericans’.

Irie Jam has employed a multi-phased approach to financing this expansion. Phase One was a successful debt offering to the Jamaican capital market led by Mayberry. Phase Two is an equity tranche for which SSL Investments has been appointed the lead broker.

Zachary Harding, CEO of SSL stated that, “I have been in discussions with Irie Jam for some time and have always been fully on board with their expansion vision. Irie Jam has long been a steward of brand Jamaica and the role that they play is critical in linking the diaspora with their mother country.

The sharing of content, news, information and entertainment is paramount in maintain our prominence as a cultural and philosophical superpower. We want Jamaican investors to be able to participate in the ongoing success of a global media company with Jamaican beneficial ownership.

When contacted, Keith Duncan, president of the Private Sector Organisation of Jamaica (PSOJ), expressed extreme confidence in the opportunity. “I am so incredibly excited at the prospects of Irie Jam.

They have become a trusted source for interacting with the diaspora community and as they expand, Caribbean based businesses will have a direct channel for engaging their customers in the United States.

Jamaica’s private sector must look towards these kinds of solutions to build vertical growth. Irie Jam’s strategy to bring the power of the diaspora spend to the island will be an important injection to the local economy.

It’s time for the business community to start fishing in a bigger pond. I look forward to great things as Irie Jam connects our local businesses with the rich global markets. I fully endorse this forward thinking and innovative business strategy.”

About Irie Jam

With 25 years of experience in radio, live-event production, and marketing and productions, Irie Jam Media Group operates within New York and the Tri-State area where they aim to satisfy the Caribbean community through media and entertainment. Irie Jam Group, most popularly known as Irie Jam, is comprised of four different entities:

The company currently operates three services:

Irie Jam Radio (core business)- 41 hours of coverage per week and 2.8MM listeners, Irie Jam 360 Mobile App and Irie Jam Video Content- Marketing Campaign Solutions- bundle radio and digital media.

The company is seeking to expand operations to a larger geographical area, to allow for increased revenue, broaden regional coverage across the rest of the US and entry into the Caribbean, UK and Canadian markets, double air time coverage from its current 41 hours per week to 82 hours per week as well as solidifying potential new partnerships and acquisitions.

Expansion to be undertaken in two phases:

Phase One- Expand footprint of radio advertising, increasing revenue by 40 per cent.

Phase Two- Digitisation- Development and re-launch of Irie Jam 360 app; Content Development and Bundled Advertising.

New York and Florida have the largest Caribbean diaspora population with over 4.4 million people. Growing Caribbean diaspora population in UK and Canada. Caribbean community spends an estimated US$9 billion annually. Digital media continues to grow on average of 30 per cent per annum. Over 500 Jamaican companies looking to tap into Caribbean diaspora via radio and digital media.