Blood Bank closed for infrastructure upgrades

The National Blood Transfusion Service, commonly known as the Blood Bank, has been closed effective today.

In a statement this afternoon, the Ministry of Health and Wellness explained that the closure is to facilitate infrastructure upgrades to the building.

Persons in the Corporate Area wishing to make donations may visit the donor centre at the University Hospital of the West Indies between the hours of 8:00 a.m. and 3:00 p.m.

The centre can be contacted at 876-927-1620.

The Ministry says the public will be informed as soon as the Blood Bank reopens.

Follow The Gleaner on Twitter and Instagram @JamaicaGleaner and on Facebook @GleanerJamaica. Send us a message on WhatsApp at 1-876-499-0169 or email us @onlinefeedback@gleanerjm.com or editors@gleanerjm.com.