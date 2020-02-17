Family mourns as gunmen kill Greenwich Town breadwinner

As tears streamed down her face, the common-law wife of Christopher White, who was gunned down Saturday afternoon on Marcus Garvey Drive, Kingston, said she was uncertain about how she would survive the tragic death of the family’s sole breadwinner.

According to reports from the Denham Town police, White was having a conversation with a friend when he was pounced upon by gunmen, who opened fire, hitting him. He was subsequently taken to Kingston Public Hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

“Him never trouble nobody; everybody love him. Them shouldn’t kill him like that; him don’t deserve it. Him too good,” 49-year-old Dianna Henry said in-between sobs.

“He was my breadwinner, not even me alone, but him sister and him niece. Just all of him family.”

Further, Henry said that White, her partner for almost nine years, had also assumed guardianship of her 10-year-old daughter, financing her care and schooling since she was a toddler.

Henry’s older daughter, Waynette Johnson, recalled the good times she shared with her stepdad, who she described as jovial.

“All like Christmas Day, him will come to me and say, ‘Don’t worry, you know, me have your money put down.’ Him always just love give jokes,” Johnson said.

She added that White, who sold gas cylinders for a living, always ensured that his family was never in need.

One of his neighbours, who asked to remain unnamed, said that the 36-year-old resident of Greenwich Town was well known for his jocularity and was not engaged in crime.

“Him will just always mouth yuh; him very jovial. A dung a Petrojam them kill him because true him sell gas, him will go down there go hustle, but is a good man,” the neighbour shared.

The Denham Town police said investigations are still under way to find his killers.

danae.hyman@gleanerjm.com