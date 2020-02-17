St Andrew man charged with assault, gun possession

Twenty-five-year-old Keegan Palmer of 9 Miles, St Andrew is scheduled to appear before the Kingston and St Andrew Parish Court on Thursday, February 27 to answer the charges of illegal possession of firearm and ammunition and assault at common law.

The Bull Bay Police report that on Sunday about 5:20 p.m., the complainant was standing at a bus stop on the Tamarind Tree main road in the parish when the accused, who brandished a firearm, pounced upon him and started making demands.

A report was subsequently made and an investigation launched which led to Palmer's arrest.

Palmer was later charged in relation to the incident.

