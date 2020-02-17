Teen charged following gun seizure

A 17-year-old boy was charged by the police with illegal possession of firearm following an operation in Mavis Bank, St Andrew.

The Gordon Town Police report that about 9:30 p.m. on Friday, a team was in the area when they saw the teen standing in the company of a group of men who aroused their suspicion.

According to the police, they were accosted and searched and one chrome Derringer pistol was found in the possession of the teen.

He was subsequently arrested and charged.

His identity is being withheld.

