Teens arrested in connection with stolen car

The police are reporting that at least one of two teens who were today found in possession of a stolen motor vehicle at a checkpoint in the Kingston Eastern Division is to be charged with impersonating a cop.

According to the police, information received is that about 8:15 a.m., the driver of a Mazda Premacy motorcar was signalled to stop at the Windward Road/Commission Road state of emergency checkpoint.

He complied and reportedly told police personnel that he was a member of the Jamaica Constabulary Force.

However, when asked to produce identification, the driver reportedly presented a card that did not match his particulars.

This aroused the police’s suspicion and checks with Police Emergency Communication Centre revealed that the vehicle had been stolen in Seaview Gardens, St Andrew on Friday, February 7.

The two passengers, one 18 and the other 17, were then arrested.

The Kingston Eastern Police are now working alongside their counterparts in the St Andrew South Division as they probe the case further.

Other charges, including breaches of the Larceny Act, are being explored.

