Two men charged with murder of Trelawny taxi operator

Detectives from the Duncans Police Station have arrested and charged two men for the murder of 68-year-old Karl Patrick Snr., otherwise called ‘Pat’, of Kettering district in Trelawny.

Twenty-year-old Damion Griffiths, otherwise called ‘Likkle’, and 36-year-old Andre Humphrey, otherwise called ‘Driver’, a welder and taxi operator, both of East Red Dirt district in Duncans are charged with murder and conspiracy to commit murder and are scheduled to appear before the Trelawny Parish Court on Thursday, February 20.

The police report that about 6:30 a.m. on Wednesday, February 05 residents stumbled upon Patrick’s body and summoned them.

On their arrival, the body was seen lying face down in blood with gunshot wounds.

He was taken to hospital where he was pronounced dead.

