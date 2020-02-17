UWI warns public about fraudulent cheques

The University of the West Indies, Mona Campus is advising the public that unscrupulous persons have presented fraudulent cheques purporting to be from The University of the West Indies, Western Jamaica Campus Imprest Account and drawn on the Bank of Nova Scotia, Montego Bay branch.

The university says it does not operate such an account and that the public should be aware of the circulation of these cheques.

The public is further advised to seek verification with Mona campus for all cheques presented and to report immediately to the police any suspicious transactions.

