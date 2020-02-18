$1.5 billion earmarked to improve cybersecurity initiatives

The Government has set aside $1.54 billion to improve cybersecurity initiatives and purchase telecommunications equipment for the Jamaica Defence Force (JDF) and Jamaica Constabulary Force (JCF).

As outlined in the 2020/21 Estimates of Expenditure, now before the House of Representatives, the project seeks to facilitate the JDF’s enhanced use of technology to ensure national security.

It also seeks to facilitate the procurement of equipment to improve communication between the JCF and JDF.

Of the sum, $930 million will go towards acquiring software and hardware to support the cybersecurity response necessary to ensure national security.

The remaining $124 million will be used to procure equipment to improve communication between the JCF and the JDF.

The project is being financed from the Consolidated Fund and falls under the Ministry of National Security.

The estimates were tabled in the House of Representatives on February 11 by Minister of Finance and the Public Service, Dr Nigel Clarke.

The estimates will be considered by the Standing Finance Committee of the House from March 3 to 4.

- JIS News

