Clarendon South Eastern candidates sign political code of conduct
The candidates in the upcoming by-election in Clarendon South Eastern today signed the political conduct of code affirming their commitment to good governance and fair campaigning.
The Jamaica Labour Party’s Pearnel Charles Jr and Dereck Lambert, running as an independent, both signed the code along with their campaign managers.
The by-election will be held on March 2.
The code governs the actions of political parties in Jamaica and applies to all political players.
Justice of the Peace Stanhope Porteous officiated at the ceremony and was joined by Political Ombudsman Donna Parchment Brown.
“As an independent and neutral Commission of Parliament, it is the Office of the Political Ombudsman’s job to hold politicians to account on behalf of Jamaicans.
“These standards which they are committing to uphold reflect the very best in political behaviour, which all political actors should strive for, on behalf of the voting public,” Brown said in a statement.
