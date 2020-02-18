Immigration Corner | Is there an occupation list for Canada?

Dear Miss Powell,

I was told that there is no occupation list for people to apply under the Express Entry System, but people keep saying this isn’t true. They say that only certain occupations will qualify. Is there or isn’t there a specific list? Where can I find this list? Which jobs are on this list? Thank you in advance for answering my question.

P.W.

Dear P.W.,

The government of Canada does not have a specific list of qualifying occupations for individuals wishing to apply for permanent residence under the Express Entry System. The Express Entry System merely manages applications under the Federal Skilled Worker Programme, the Federal Skilled Trade Programme, Canadian Experienced Class and some Provincial Nominee Programmes. Each programme has its own requirement.

NOC CODES

Since 2015, individuals are required to demonstrate that their work experience falls under National Occupation Classification (NOC) skill levels O, A or B, with some exceptions. So, although there is no specified list, an individual needs to clearly demonstrate a minimum of one continuous year of work experience under one of the three skills level to qualify.

This national system of classifying occupations is used by the government of Canada to organise and describe various occupations in Canada. This description is updated every five years by the government agencies and published as a guide for job seekers, employers and the department of Immigration, Refugees and Citizenship Canada (IRCC). The NOC identifies job descriptions, educational requirements, the required skills and related occupations or exclusions.

The NOC is utilised by IRCC, since it classifies occupations according to their skill level and skill type. The occupations are identified by a four-number code, which is called the NOC. This code represents different classifications based on industry, education and the skills required.

IRCC has stipulated that for individuals to qualify under the Express Entry System, individuals need to clearly demonstrate that they have experience in the categories skills types A, B and O. The skills types are classified into the various NOC codes.

SKILL LEVEL ZERO

Skill level zero refers to work experience in management jobs, such as hotel managers, restaurant managers, financial managers; senior managers in the financial, communications and other business services; human resource managers; administrative managers; telecommunication managers; managers in social, community and correctional services; school principals, construction managers, accommodation services managers, retail managers, farm and manufacturing managers, to name a few. Examples of these are NOC 0011, 0015, 0016, 0114, 0111.

SKILL LEVEL A

Skill level A refers to work experience in professional jobs that requires a degree, and in many instances, special licensing. These occupations include doctors, lawyers, pharmacist, dentists, physiotherapist and engineers. Including in this category are also financial auditors and accountants, nurses, teachers, architects, paralegals, surveyors, professional occupations in advertising, marketing and public relations. Examples are: NOC 3142, 2122, 2131, 2173.

SKILLS TYPE B

Skills type B refers to technical jobs and skilled trade occupations such as chefs, cooks, meat cutters, plumbers, welders, electricians and related occupations. Individuals in this category are usually required to show that they not just have the required work experience, but also show that they have the educational background required. The minimum requirement is usually proof of college, community colleges vocational or apprenticeship training. Examples are NOC 4214, 7237, 7253.

If you are considering application under the Express Entry System, you must first know your NOC based on your job duties and description. You should also ensure that you examine the educational credential required for the job, as this is also a qualifying factor.

This process could be confusing to some individuals and, therefore, if you need help, I strongly recommend that you consult with an authorised Canadian immigration lawyer to ensure that you submit an application with the correct codes when applying to live permanently or work in Canada.

Deidre Powell is a lawyer, mediator and notary public with office in Ottawa, Ontario.