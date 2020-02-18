No decision yet on tripping jump challenge injury at Meadowbrook

Administrators at the Meadowbrook High School in St Andrew are yet to determine the course of action that is to be taken after a student was injured during a ‘tripping jump challenge’ prank.

Fourteen-year-old Rasheed Bullock, a third form student at the school, was a victim of the prank last Wednesday, resulting in him fracturing his left hand.

The prank sees three persons line up side by side, with the middle participant goaded into jumping into the air, unaware of being tripped on the way down.

A school administrator, speaking on behalf of principal, Kevin Facey, told The Gleaner that the institution is still assessing the incident and that no decision has been made.

In the statement on Sunday, the Ministry of Education flagged the tripping jump challenge, condemning it as a dangerous prank.

“The ministry notes that there are several videos being circulated on the Internet showing students jumping and falling violently to the ground after being tripped by other students. This prank demonstrates a lack of good judgement on the part of those involved and should not be tolerated,” the ministry said.

- Danae Hyman

