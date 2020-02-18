PMI peace activist murdered in Arnett Gardens

The police are probing the murder of popular peace activist Kevin Clarke.

Clarke, more popularly known as “Ruum Ram”, who was a community liaison with the Peace Management Initiative, was gunned down last night in a section of Arnett Gardens.

The incident reportedly happened about 7:30pm.

The Gleaner understands that Clarke was standing among persons near a water tank at the intersection of West Road and Greenwich Crescent when gunmen approached and opened fire hitting him.

He was rushed to the Kingston Public Hospital where he was pronounced dead.

Residents are mourning the murder of the popular community figure.

Follow The Gleaner on Twitter and Instagram @JamaicaGleaner and on Facebook @GleanerJamaica. Send us a message on WhatsApp at 1-876-499-0169 or email us @onlinefeedback@gleanerjm.com or editors@gleanerjm.com.