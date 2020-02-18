PNP regrets homophobic innuendoes

The People's National Party (PNP) is expressing regret at what has been viewed as homophobic utterances by some of its spokespersons at the presentation of its candidate for East Central St Catherine, Dr Winston De La Haye, on Sunday.

Sitting Member of Parliament, the Jamaica Labour Party’s Alando Terrelonge, was the target of the broadside as comrades touted plans to win the seat at the next general election.

The utterances have been condemned by critics.

In a statement this morning, a spokesperson said the PNP wishes to affirm its commitment to non-discrimination based on class, colour, creed or sexual orientation.

Follow The Gleaner on Twitter and Instagram @JamaicaGleaner and on Facebook @GleanerJamaica. Send us a message on WhatsApp at 1-876-499-0169 or email us @onlinefeedback@gleanerjm.com or editors@gleanerjm.com.