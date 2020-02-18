UPDATE | Blood Bank reopens

The Ministry of Health and Wellness is reporting that the National Blood Transfusion Service, commonly known as the Blood Bank, has been reopened.

The facility was closed yesterday to facilitate infrastructure upgrades to the building.

The Ministry says upgrades are expected to improve service delivery to the public.

