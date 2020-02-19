Gas prices to go up by $3.06 Thursday

Gas prices will go up by $3.06 effective Thursday.

The state-owned oil refinery, Petrojam, says E-10 87 will sell for $127.74 per litre and a litre of E-10 90 will sell for $130.57.

Automotive diesel oil will move up by $1.20 per litre to sell for $129.35.

The price of Kerosene will go up by $2.80 to sell for $109.04.

In the meantime, propane cooking gas will go up by $3.04 to sell for $41.51, while butane will move down by $0.05 to sell for $48.66 per litre.

Retailers will add their mark-ups to the announced prices.

