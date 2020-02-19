German reported missing in Jamaica
Published:Wednesday | February 19, 2020 | 9:17 AM
A 45-year-old German has been reported missing in Jamaica.
The police say Christian Kampfer left Montego Bay, St James on Monday to go to Fishermen’s Park in Long Bay District, Portland and has not been seen or heard from since.
He is of a light complexion, medium build and is about five feet seven inches tall.
Anyone knowing the whereabouts of Christian Kampfer is being asked to contact the Port Antonio Police at 876-955-1375, Police 119 emergency number or the nearest police station.
