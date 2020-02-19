German reported missing in Jamaica

A 45-year-old German has been reported missing in Jamaica.

The police say Christian Kampfer ​left Montego Bay, St James on Monday to go to Fishermen’s Park in Long Bay District, Portland and has not been seen or heard from since.

He is of a light complexion, medium build and is about five feet seven inches tall.

Anyone knowing the whereabouts of Christian Kampfer is being asked to contact the Port Antonio Police at 876-955-1375, Police 119 emergency number or the nearest police station.

