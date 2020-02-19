Hello mi neighbour | A nurse in need

Hello mi neighbour! Actually, the letter, shared below, was not intended for this column but I thought it was important enough to put it in the public domain (having seen it) in the hope that neighbours could come to the rescue of this family. After all, as brothers and sisters, we are required to help relieve the pain of one another. So, here comes an opportunity to live up to our responsibility.

“Dear Sir/Madam,

Compliments of the season. I am writing you this letter with tears in my eyes. I am a practical nurse. I was born in Jamaica and to my surprise, I can’t get a job. I live in Central Village where I am paying rent. I owe fourteen months’ rent. I got notice and have nowhere to go.

I try my best to get a piece of government land or even a house spot and I just can’t get it. I have never lived outside of Jamaica at any time. I am a born Jamaican. I see people come here, get land, money and work and also house free of cost, and I am here and can’t get anywhere to live

I am a sixty-four years of age woman living below the poverty line. This is not how I want to live. My husband’s name is M…P…He used to work with a company by the name of M… On the way going to work one Friday morning (the 13th of January, 2017), a car overtook a line of traffic and hit him down. He was then taken to The University Hospital of the West Indies where he was admitted in a critical condition. His right foot was broken in five places. And so, he had to do a surgery on it.

His shoulder was also dislocated. His lung was punctured, five ribs were broken and his head was damaged. The accident also affected his sight. He can’t go anywhere by himself. He is just trying to make a few steps now.

It is very hard on me. I can’t get any work. The bills keep piling up. He is still attending the clinic. Sometimes I don’t take him because I don’t have the money. I have to pay for X-ray, registration and taxi fare and I don’t have it. And the foot keeps swelling, so I need to take him back to the clinic to see the doctor.

I would be grateful if I could get a little assistance to help out the situation. He is also attending KPH for his eyes. So you see, it is very hard. All our little saving is finished and we have nothing left.

I am asking for a little house from Food for the Poor. With your assistance, I will get it a little quicker. I am well, well in need of it.”

Dear neighbour, having digested the preceding, which aspect of this neighbour’s life would you like to help improve? Think about this question as you contemplate your next move: on which side of the fence would I rather be? The side where the need exists or the side that offers assistance?

THANKS TO NEIGHBOURS

1. Natalie, St Andrew – for gift of clothing.

2. Marcia, Canada – for items.

3. Judy, USA – for assisting cancer patient in Manchester with medication on a regular basis. Also for assisting a young neighbour with tuition fees and food.

4. Neighbour, USA – for helping young, needy mother with food baby.

NEIGHBOURS’ REQUESTS

1. Neighbour – asking for a food and clothing for children.

2. Neighbour, Manchester – needs a stove, laptop, for child preparing for exams. Prayers to reunite family, also.

3. Grandmother – asking for a barber chair for unemployed grandson.

4. Caula, Manchester – single mother of three asking for hairdressing equipment; opening a salon.

To help, please call Silton Townsend @ 334-8165, 884-3866, or deposit to acct # 351 044 276 NCB. Alternatively, send donations to HELLO NEIGHBOUR C/o 53 Half-Way Tree Road, Kingston 10; Paypal/credit card: email: zicron22@yahoo.com. Contact email: helloneighbour@yahoo.com. Visit hellomineighbourja.blogspot.com Mr Townsend exclusively manages the collections and distributions mentioned in this column and is neither an employee nor agent of The Gleaner.