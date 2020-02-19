Kingston cop warns bikers against disturbing communities

Deputy Superintendent in charge of operations in the Kingston Central Police Division Linval Phoenix, says cops will be going after motorcyclists who violate the noise abatement law.

During a community meeting on Laws Street on Tuesday, as Phoenix addressed residents, a motorcyclist revved his bike excessively, disturbing the session.

Phoenix stepped almost into the path of the moving motorcycle to warn the young driver, not to pass through the meeting again.

Immediately following this, he told residents that throughout 2020, he will be targeting bikers who deliberately disturb communities.

"A problem in the community is these 'Yeng Yeng' bikes. Not even the old people can rest," he said. "That is something we will be treating with."

Phoenix said the offenders will be arrested, charged and taken to court.

"So tell your family members who own bikes, that they will be charged under the Noise Abatement Act. That is something I plan to deal with in 2020," he said.

