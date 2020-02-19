Popular dancer 'Tippa' dies after illness

Popular dancer 'Tippa' has lost his battle with an illness.

The dancehall personality, born Fredrick Moncrieffe, died in hospital on Tuesday.

Tippa had been dancing since the 1990s, but rose to prominence when he landed a segment on TVJ’s popular entertainment programme, Intense.

Since news of his passing, the dance fraternity has been posting tributes in his honour.

