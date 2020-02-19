Teachers protest after student floors dean of discipline at Oracabessa High

The dean of discipline at the Oracabessa High School in St Mary was today allegedly attacked by a male student.

The dean was reportedly reprimanding the boy when he rained several blows on the educator and floored him.

One source told The Gleaner that the student left the school compound before he could be accosted.

In the meantime, the dean had to seek medical attention for injuries received.

Upset teachers then began protesting, staging a sit in which is likely to continue on Thursday.

One teacher said there have been recurring issues of indiscipline at the school.

