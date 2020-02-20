Agri Happenings

Wednesday, February 26: The 65th renewal of the annual Hague Agricultural and Livestock Show is slated for Ash Wednesday, at the Hague Showground in Trelawny

Tuesday, March 10: Region 4 meeting of Jamaica Pig Farmers Association members from Portland, St Mary and St Ann takes place at Christ Church, Port Antonio, Portland. Registration starts at 9 a.m.

Thursday, March 26: The final regional meeting of the Jamaica Pig Farmers Association to discuss the formation of a National Pork Council will be held at the Savanna-la-Mar United Church Hall, with membership drawn from Westmoreland, Hanover, St James and Upper Trelawny. Registration starts at 9 a.m.

Weekend of March 28-29: The Jamaica Orchid Society hosts an horticultural show dubbed Orchid Carnival.

Easter Monday, April 13: The exciting Montpelier Agricultural Show is the perfect note with which to close out the Easter Weekend.

Easter Monday, April 13: Unwind, relax and be entertained by the livestock displays, attractive horticultural offering and feast of Jamaican dishes at the St Mary Agri-expo on the grounds of the Gray’s Inn Sports Complex, Agualta Vale, St Mary.