Earth Today | Hit the road with your plastic bottles!

Members of the public are being encouraged to take their plastic bottles to the MegaMart store at 29 Upper Waterloo Road on Saturday between midday and 3:00 oclock, where those who bring in 30 or more for recycling will receive gifts courtesy of the Nuh Dutty Up Jamaica team from the Jamaica Environment Trust (JET).

They will also be participating in games and other interactive activities aimed at highlighting ways to reduce single-use plastic and observe as the company We Alter Eco showcases its range of biodegradable food packaging alternatives to styrofoam, while social media personality RushCam will be on hand to entertain.

This will be the second stop in Nuh Dutty Up Jamaica’s 2020 road trip, the focus of which will be on the elimination of the use Styrofoam food and drink containers, in keeping with the ban on the use of these items which went into effect January 1, 2020. To this end, it will seek to educate Jamaicans about the ban, while promoting biodegradable alternatives.

Nuh Dutty Up Jamaica is a public education campaign which aims to improve Jamaicans’ knowledge about the impact of poorly handled waste on public health and the environment, while encouraging personal responsibility for the generation and disposal of waste. Launched in February 2015, Nuh Dutty Up Jamaica is led by the JET with the financial support of the Tourism Enhancement Fund.

The first Nuh Dutty Up Jamaica Road Trip took place in August 2019 and the first 2020 Road Trip stop was in Montego Bay on February 7.