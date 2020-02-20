Five killed in SOEs in 24 hours

The police are reporting that five murders were recorded in just over 24 hours in areas where a state of emergency has been imposed.

The first killing happened about 11:50 a.m. yesterday when 31-year-old Omar Anderson was shot by unknown assailants as he left the market in Linstead, St Catherine.

Three hours later, Ivan Lewis, a 52-year-old farmer, was shot dead by unknown assailants in his community of Mahoe Hill in Chapelton, Clarendon.

Yesterday, Glenmuir Ellington, a 48-year-old labourer, was also shot and killed in Old Harbour, St Catherine.

By 5:58 p.m, crime scene investigators in the St Andrew South Police Division were called to Bay Farm Road near Olympic Way, where Tyrone Reid also known as ‘Stamma’, a 44-year-old bus conductor, was shot and killed by unknown assailants.

And, one hour and seven minutes later they had to shift to Waltham Park Road where Leroy Anderson, 50, was shot dead by gunmen.

The parishes of St Catherine, Clarendon, Hanover, St James and Westmoreland are under states of public emergency as well as the police divisions of Kingston Eastern and St Andrew South.

Meanwhile, there were also killings in the Kingston Central and the St Andrew North police divisions.

In Central Kingston, gunmen opened fire at two men along Eve Lane, in Central Kingston killing 20-year-old Darion Bryan and injuring the other person.

In the St Andrew North Police Division Dean Mackellar, 48, was shot dead by gunmen about 9:50p.m. in Lawrence Tavern.

The St Andrew North division leads the murder tally with 20 homicides in the first 51 days of the year.

This is a 250 per cent increase when compared with the similar period last year.

We want to hear from you! Send us a message on WhatsApp at 1-876-499-0169, email us at editors@gleanerjm.com or onlinefeedback@gleanerjm.com.