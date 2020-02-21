Body of Portland man found in bushes

The body believed to be that of a missing Portland man was discovered this morning in bushes near Passley Gardens in the parish.

Detectives from the Criminal Investigations Branch are at the scene in a hilly area known as Calda, which is also close to the community of Snow Hill.

A large crowd has gathered at the area.

The man was reported missing three days ago after family members and neighbours were unable to locate him.

