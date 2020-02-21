Case against man accused of killing Lynvale Bloomfield transferred to Kingston

The case against Simeon Sutherland, the man charged with the murder of former East Portland Member of Parliament Dr Lynvale Bloomfield, has been transferred from Portland to Kingston for trial.

In an application, attorneys-at-law Peter Champagnie QC and Samoi Campbell argued that Sutherland would not get a fair trial in Portland because of the late MP’s popularity in the area and the political atmosphere.

The application was upheld.

Sutherland will now return to court on March 18 in Kingston where his matter will be mentioned.

Bloomfield was found dead with several stab wounds on February 2, 2019, at his Passley Gardens home in Portland.

