Elderly St Thomas man shot and killed

An elderly St Thomas man was shot and killed while on his way home on his bicycle last night.

He is 70-year old Nathaniel Brown, a resident of Hampton Court.

It is reported that at about 8 o'clock Brown was riding his bicycle along a dirt track when explosions were heard.

It is further reported that he had earlier visited a gaming establishment and left for home.

A passer-by stumbled upon Brown’s body and alerted the police.

The police are yet to establish a motive for the murder.

Brown's death brings to three the number of homicides recorded in St Thomas since the start of the year.

