Elderly St Thomas man shot and killed
An elderly St Thomas man was shot and killed while on his way home on his bicycle last night.
He is 70-year old Nathaniel Brown, a resident of Hampton Court.
It is reported that at about 8 o'clock Brown was riding his bicycle along a dirt track when explosions were heard.
It is further reported that he had earlier visited a gaming establishment and left for home.
A passer-by stumbled upon Brown’s body and alerted the police.
The police are yet to establish a motive for the murder.
Brown's death brings to three the number of homicides recorded in St Thomas since the start of the year.
Follow The Gleaner on Twitter and Instagram @JamaicaGleaner and on Facebook @GleanerJamaica. Send us a message on WhatsApp at 1-876-499-0169 or email us @onlinefeedback@gleanerjm.com or editors@gleanerjm.com.