Gun, ammunition and marijuana seized at Park Lane, four arrested

The security forces on Thursday recovered a AM15 multi-cal rifle, the top half of a .303 rifle, one 5.56 magazine and an undetermined amount of marijuana.

They also seized a total of 29 live rounds of ammunition including twenty-eight 5.56mm rounds and one 9mm round.

According to the security forces, a joint police-military team conducted a cordon and search operation on 100 Lane and Park Lane in St Andrew between 1:28 pm and 5:43 pm.

The illegal items were recovered during a search of a premises located on Park Lane.

Four persons were detained in connection with the find.

The detainees along with the finds were taken to the Constant Spring Police Station for processing.

