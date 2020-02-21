Homestead Primary teachers absent from classroom

Several teachers at the Homestead Primary School in St Catherine did not turn up for classes this morning.

The Gleaner understands that more than half of them are absent.

Our news team attempted to access the compound but was barred by a security guard who indicated that the principal and the vice principal were unavailable.

Scores of parents were seen collecting their children.

It is unclear what prompted the absenteeism, but the action comes days after a bust-up which left a student and the principal, Sophia Deer, reportedly nursing injuries.

In an interview with The Gleaner earlier this week, Deer denied claims that she was the aggressor and that she physically assaulted the student.

- Ruddy Mathison

